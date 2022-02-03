SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Releases Earnings Results

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $75.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. SiTime had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 5.57%. SiTime’s quarterly revenue was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM traded down $35.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $199.39. The company had a trading volume of 11,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,141. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 317.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.78. SiTime has a 52-week low of $75.81 and a 52-week high of $341.77.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SITM. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiTime currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.83.

In other news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.73, for a total value of $58,682.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 21,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $5,572,199.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,354 shares of company stock worth $21,082,369. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SiTime by 548.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in SiTime in the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in SiTime in the 3rd quarter worth about $289,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in SiTime by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in SiTime by 273.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. 62.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

