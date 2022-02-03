Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30-$1.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Summit Insights cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $212.53.

NASDAQ SWKS traded down $9.93 on Thursday, hitting $138.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,762,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,271. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $133.78 and a one year high of $204.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.18.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.97%.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total value of $486,485.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $1,796,263.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,965 shares of company stock valued at $14,280,048 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

