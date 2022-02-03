SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) Given a €22.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) has been assigned a €22.00 ($24.72) price objective by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.66% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($33.71) price objective on shares of SLM Solutions Group in a report on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of ETR AM3D opened at €14.70 ($16.52) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.24, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $312.07 million and a P/E ratio of -13.51. SLM Solutions Group has a 1 year low of €12.70 ($14.27) and a 1 year high of €24.50 ($27.53). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €15.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €17.59.

SLM Solutions Group AG provides metal-based additive manufacturing technology solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Machine Business and After Sales Business. The Machine Business segment engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of machines and peripheral equipment for selective laser melting.

