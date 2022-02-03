SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Short Interest Up 26.7% in January

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 239,500 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the December 31st total of 189,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Callodine Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 325,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 70,010 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SLR Investment by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,147,000 after acquiring an additional 94,598 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in SLR Investment by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 137,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 10,945 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SLR Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $526,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SLR Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

NASDAQ:SLRC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.53. The stock had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,258. SLR Investment has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $20.05. The company has a market capitalization of $783.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.67 and a 200 day moving average of $19.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.92 million. SLR Investment had a net margin of 53.12% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SLR Investment will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SLRC. Oppenheimer cut their price target on SLR Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Compass Point lowered SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on SLR Investment from $18.50 to $18.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.65.

SLR Investment Company Profile

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

Recommended Story: Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.