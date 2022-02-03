SmartCash (SMART) Price Hits $0.0017

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One SmartCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SmartCash has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. SmartCash has a total market capitalization of $2.39 million and $129,390.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SmartCash

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

SmartCash Coin Trading

