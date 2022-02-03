Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CRO Michael Arntz Sells 10,000 Shares

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CRO Michael Arntz sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total value of $628,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Arntz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, Michael Arntz sold 5,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $281,250.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Michael Arntz sold 30,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $2,246,400.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Michael Arntz sold 3,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total value of $218,580.00.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $60.71 on Thursday. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $51.11 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of -51.89 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.40 and a 200-day moving average of $70.09.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. The company had revenue of $144.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Smartsheet from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Smartsheet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.13.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after buying an additional 1,214,411 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 4.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 19.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

