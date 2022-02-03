SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $2.30 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SDC. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.25.

SDC stock opened at $2.67 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.39. SmileDirectClub has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $137.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.51 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 11.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SDC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 142.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 26,671 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SmileDirectClub by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in SmileDirectClub by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,112,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,658,000 after buying an additional 386,400 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in SmileDirectClub by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 641,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,678,000 after buying an additional 17,772 shares during the period. 15.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

