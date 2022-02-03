Solvay (OTC:SLVYY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Solvay (OTC:SLVYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SLVYY. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Solvay from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Solvay from €93.00 ($104.49) to €94.00 ($105.62) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of SLVYY opened at $12.53 on Wednesday. Solvay has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.79.

