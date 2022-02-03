SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) Shares Gap Up to $11.54

Shares of SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.54, but opened at $11.78. SOPHiA Genetics shares last traded at $11.57, with a volume of 38 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SOPH shares. Cowen started coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SOPHiA Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.07.

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.08. SOPHiA Genetics had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 168.10%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SOPHiA Genetics SA will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 40,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

