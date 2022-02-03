Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU)’s share price rose 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.48. Approximately 155,263 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 161,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.76, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.50 million and a P/E ratio of 1.75.

Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.55 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southern Energy Corp. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Southern Energy Corp. oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are Central Mississippi Assets that covers an area of approximately 31,000 acres containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg and Mount Olive, and Mississippi.

