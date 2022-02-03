Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) will post ($0.48) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.74) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Southwest Airlines reported earnings of ($1.72) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 72.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.29) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LUV shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.24.

Shares of LUV stock traded down $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $43.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,507,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,124,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $38.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,432,167 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,783,624,000 after buying an additional 480,461 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,601,522 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $544,220,000 after acquiring an additional 47,260 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 3.9% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,506,729 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $540,361,000 after acquiring an additional 393,044 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 9.8% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,363,764 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $378,718,000 after acquiring an additional 659,594 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 3.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,484,890 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $291,193,000 after acquiring an additional 194,556 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

