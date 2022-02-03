Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,020,580 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 219,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Southwest Airlines worth $103,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 138.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 85.8% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the airline’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth $42,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $44.29 on Thursday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.03.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LUV shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.24.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.