S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd grew its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 4,401.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,501 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $18,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in S&P Global by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,886,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $815,394,000 after buying an additional 967,581 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,463,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 357.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 730,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,513,000 after buying an additional 571,161 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,303,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,824,118,000 after purchasing an additional 451,827 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,029,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $526.00 to $494.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.70.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $414.65 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $322.37 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The stock has a market cap of $99.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $449.89 and a 200-day moving average of $445.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

