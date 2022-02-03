SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Sold by Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,611,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises about 17.4% of Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.68% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $28,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLDM. State Street Corp grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,073.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,857,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,155 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6,877.6% in the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,473,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,273 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,223,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,824,000 after purchasing an additional 466,082 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,372,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 878.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 448,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 402,298 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GLDM traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.92. The company had a trading volume of 115,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,588,528. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.86. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.68 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.

