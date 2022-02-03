SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 6.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 140,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $23,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,936 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,729,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,284,000 after acquiring an additional 115,634 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,883,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,298,000 after acquiring an additional 126,031 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,098,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,350,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 299.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,009,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,835,000 after acquiring an additional 756,714 shares during the period. 36.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLD opened at $168.84 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $178.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.87.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

