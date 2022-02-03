SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is KWB Wealth’s 3rd Largest Position

KWB Wealth lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 822,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,765 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 9.4% of KWB Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. KWB Wealth’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $52,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. FMR LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 39,517 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.14. The company had a trading volume of 101,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,630,581. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.67. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

