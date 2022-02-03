Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Plans $0.69 Quarterly Dividend

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.685 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

Spire has increased its dividend by 15.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Spire has a payout ratio of 63.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Spire to earn $4.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.7%.

Shares of Spire stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.68. The company had a trading volume of 330,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,879. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.20. Spire has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $77.95. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $555.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.70 million. Spire had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spire will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SR. Guggenheim cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America downgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Spire from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spire currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Spire by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,210,000 after buying an additional 55,164 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Spire by 26.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 3.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

