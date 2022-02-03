Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.82.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SAVE. MKM Partners lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th.

Spirit Airlines stock opened at $22.19 on Thursday. Spirit Airlines has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $40.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.28 and a 200-day moving average of $23.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 265.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 909.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

