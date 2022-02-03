Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Given New $266.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $300.00 to $266.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 67.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark started coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $380.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $385.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.56.

Shares of SPOT stock traded down $33.41 on Thursday, reaching $158.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,421. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $164.41 and a 12-month high of $387.44. The company has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.52 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.47.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.23. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

