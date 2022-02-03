Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) PT Lowered to $280.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 45.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SPOT. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.17.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $191.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $164.41 and a 1-year high of $387.44. The company has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.62 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.47.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.23. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 4.1% during the third quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.7% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 38.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.