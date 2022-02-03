Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $240.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $275.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spotify Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $380.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $296.21.

SPOT opened at $191.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $164.41 and a fifty-two week high of $387.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $223.18 and its 200 day moving average is $236.47. The stock has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.62 and a beta of 1.59.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 7.9% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,333,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,032,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,852 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,265,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,432,000 after purchasing an additional 589,486 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 19.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,943,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,947,000 after purchasing an additional 309,977 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,068,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,155,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 111.1% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,017,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,197,000 after purchasing an additional 535,342 shares during the period. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

