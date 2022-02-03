SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 333 ($4.48) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SSPG. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of SSP Group from GBX 350 ($4.71) to GBX 320 ($4.30) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.71) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 375 ($5.04) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.71) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 348.44 ($4.68).

Shares of LON SSPG opened at GBX 268.60 ($3.61) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 726.14. SSP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 209.17 ($2.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 399.70 ($5.37). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.14 billion and a PE ratio of -5.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 249.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 257.64.

In related news, insider Carolyn Bradley purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.97) per share, with a total value of £39,780 ($53,482.12). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 18,149 shares of company stock worth $4,015,412.

SSP Group Company Profile

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

