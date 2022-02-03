Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.07

Shares of Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.07 and traded as low as $12.90. Standard Life Aberdeen shares last traded at $12.90, with a volume of 189 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Standard Life Aberdeen alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.06.

abrdn Plc engages in the provision of asset management and savings solutions. It operates through the Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth; and Insurance Associates and Joint ventures segments. The Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth segment includes other wholly owned activities of the Group including the corporate centre and related activities, and the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland standard life staff defined benefit pension plans.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.