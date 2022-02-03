Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Abrdn PLC operates as an investment company. It offers a comprehensive range of developed and emerging market equities and fixed income, multi-asset, real estate and alternatives solutions. Abrdn PLC, formerly known as Standard Life, is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom. “

Shares of SLFPY stock opened at $13.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.06. Standard Life Aberdeen has a fifty-two week low of $11.99 and a fifty-two week high of $18.92.

abrdn Plc engages in the provision of asset management and savings solutions. It operates through the Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth; and Insurance Associates and Joint ventures segments. The Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth segment includes other wholly owned activities of the Group including the corporate centre and related activities, and the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland standard life staff defined benefit pension plans.

