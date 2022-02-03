Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,575 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises about 2.1% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,136,962 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,860,884,000 after acquiring an additional 828,102 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Starbucks by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,965,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,251,235,000 after acquiring an additional 462,453 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,109,266 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,212,852,000 after acquiring an additional 563,271 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Starbucks by 15.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,499,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,190 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Starbucks by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,407,000 after acquiring an additional 396,104 shares during the period. 68.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. Argus lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.62.

Shares of SBUX traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.31. 167,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,174,055. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.61. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $93.79 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $112.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

