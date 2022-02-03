Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Starbucks updated its FY22 guidance to $3.35-3.41 EPS.

SBUX stock opened at $97.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $114.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $93.79 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.94 and its 200-day moving average is $112.61.

Get Starbucks alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Argus cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.62.

In other news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Starbucks stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 396,104 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.10% of Starbucks worth $1,455,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.