Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Starbucks updated its FY22 guidance to $3.35-3.41 EPS.

Starbucks stock opened at $97.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.61. The company has a market cap of $114.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $93.79 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

Get Starbucks alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Starbucks stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480,129 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $52,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.62.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.