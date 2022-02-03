Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Starbucks updated its FY22 guidance to $3.35-3.41 EPS.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.84 on Thursday, hitting $95.89. 108,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,174,055. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.94 and a 200-day moving average of $112.61. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $93.79 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $112.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Starbucks from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.62.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Starbucks stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,129 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $52,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

