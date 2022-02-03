Stem (NYSE:STEM) Shares Gap Up to $12.28

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.28, but opened at $12.70. Stem shares last traded at $12.14, with a volume of 17,761 shares changing hands.

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.86.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $39.83 million during the quarter.

In related news, COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $60,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $1,098,612.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 329,781 shares of company stock valued at $7,496,689 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STEM. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stem in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stem in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Stem in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stem in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Stem in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

Stem Company Profile (NYSE:STEM)

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

