stETH (Lido) (STETH) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $163.27 Million

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 3rd. stETH (Lido) has a total market capitalization of $4.76 billion and approximately $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be purchased for about $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get stETH (Lido) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00050608 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,637.98 or 0.07156798 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00055812 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,915.26 or 1.00150405 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007109 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00054942 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003026 BTC.

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido) launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for stETH (Lido) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH (Lido) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.