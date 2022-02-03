Steven S. Fendley Sells 7,000 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $114,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

KTOS opened at $16.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.65. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $34.11.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 41,900.0% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

KTOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. cut their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.