Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $304.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $344.00 to $304.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 37.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BIIB. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Biogen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Biogen from $250.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Biogen from $390.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on Biogen from $249.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.42.

BIIB stock traded down $4.55 on Thursday, reaching $220.41. The company had a trading volume of 89,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,765. Biogen has a 1 year low of $214.88 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $233.43 and its 200 day moving average is $277.87. The company has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.45.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.02. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.58 EPS. Biogen’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at about $7,502,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 49.2% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 105.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000,000 after acquiring an additional 468,973 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 237,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 22.8% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 49,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

