Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $304.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $344.00 to $304.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 37.92% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BIIB. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Biogen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Biogen from $250.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Biogen from $390.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on Biogen from $249.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.42.
BIIB stock traded down $4.55 on Thursday, reaching $220.41. The company had a trading volume of 89,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,765. Biogen has a 1 year low of $214.88 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $233.43 and its 200 day moving average is $277.87. The company has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.45.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at about $7,502,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 49.2% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 105.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000,000 after acquiring an additional 468,973 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 237,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 22.8% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 49,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.
Biogen Company Profile
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
