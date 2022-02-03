Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Renaissance IPO ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:IPO)

Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 9,865 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,720% compared to the average daily volume of 542 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPO. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Renaissance IPO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF by 185.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Renaissance IPO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Renaissance IPO ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Renaissance IPO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IPO traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,110. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.77. Renaissance IPO ETF has a 1 year low of $40.36 and a 1 year high of $77.05.

