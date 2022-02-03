StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Lowered to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $60.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on STNE. Banco Santander cut shares of StoneCo to a sell rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of StoneCo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of StoneCo from $58.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of StoneCo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of StoneCo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $73.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, StoneCo has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.38.

Shares of StoneCo stock opened at $14.01 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. StoneCo has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $95.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.83 and a beta of 2.37.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. StoneCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that StoneCo will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STNE. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in StoneCo by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,209,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,911,000 after buying an additional 8,307,931 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in StoneCo by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 15,093,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,033,000 after buying an additional 6,246,680 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in StoneCo by 566.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,913,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,383,000 after buying an additional 5,025,844 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in StoneCo by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,038,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,130,000 after buying an additional 1,959,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its position in StoneCo by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 5,766,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,209,000 after buying an additional 1,855,408 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

