StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.02

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.02 and last traded at $13.05, with a volume of 165724 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.01.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on STNE shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Bradesco Corretora cut their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $49.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $58.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut shares of StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, StoneCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.38.
The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.83 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.
About StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)
StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.
