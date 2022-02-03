Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 7.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Shares of SU opened at $29.92 on Thursday. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $30.51. The company has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.92 and a 200-day moving average of $23.04.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.93.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.