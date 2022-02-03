Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Receives Buy Rating from Tudor Pickering

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$42.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$37.00 target price on Suncor Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. CSFB raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.63.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of SU stock traded down C$0.86 on Thursday, reaching C$37.59. The stock had a trading volume of 8,078,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,509,069. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$21.07 and a 1 year high of C$38.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$29.01. The stock has a market cap of C$54.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.