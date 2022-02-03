Susquehanna Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM)

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Susquehanna in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $190.00 target price on the wireless technology company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.42.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $9.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $178.79. The stock had a trading volume of 661,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,089,700. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total value of $366,196.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,229 shares of company stock valued at $8,058,506 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,068,606,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,352,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,436 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in QUALCOMM by 302.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,292,866 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $429,982,000 after buying an additional 2,474,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in QUALCOMM by 28.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,011,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,162,282,000 after buying an additional 2,010,551 shares during the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

