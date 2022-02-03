SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) Shares Bought by M3F Inc.

M3F Inc. grew its holdings in SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) by 63.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 401,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,365 shares during the quarter. SWK comprises approximately 2.4% of M3F Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. M3F Inc. owned approximately 3.13% of SWK worth $7,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKH. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in SWK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SWK during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SWK during the second quarter worth about $596,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SWK in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SWK by 32.6% during the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 996,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,489,000 after buying an additional 245,267 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SWK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of SWK in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SWK from a “d” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

NASDAQ:SWKH opened at $18.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $241.64 million, a PE ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.24. SWK Holdings Co. has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $20.49.

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). SWK had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 46.54%. The company had revenue of $9.56 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SWK Holdings Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SWK Company Profile

SWK Holdings Corp. is engaged in the business of financial and asset management in the field of pharmaceutical. The company offers capital and investments in life science companies, institutions and inventors. It engages in royalty purchases and financings, as well as commercialization of products. The firm operates through the following segments: Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development.

