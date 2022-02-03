Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) PT Lowered to $50.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SYF has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $66.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.56.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $42.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.01. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $35.65 and a 52-week high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 12.01%.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYF. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

