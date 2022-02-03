SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.28 Billion

Analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) will post $15.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.25 billion to $15.30 billion. SYNNEX posted sales of $4.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 209.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full year sales of $61.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $61.55 billion to $62.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $64.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $63.39 billion to $64.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.52 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 110.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.21 earnings per share.

SNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Cross Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

NYSE:SNX traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.52. 247,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,946. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $130.93. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 18.40%.

In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $135,564.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $59,521.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,646 shares of company stock valued at $277,192. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in SYNNEX in the third quarter worth about $4,454,798,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 238.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,211,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,670,000 after purchasing an additional 853,416 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 9.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,395,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,390,000 after purchasing an additional 293,290 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 133.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 283,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,464,000 after purchasing an additional 162,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 29.8% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 542,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,464,000 after purchasing an additional 124,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

