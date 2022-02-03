SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $147.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cross Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 550 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $59,521.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $135,564.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 6.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 8.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 16.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 423,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in SYNNEX by 11.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. 86.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYNNEX stock traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.83. 5,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,151. SYNNEX has a 12-month low of $83.80 and a 12-month high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.85.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.21 EPS. SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SYNNEX will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.40%.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

