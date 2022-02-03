T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by Hi Line Capital Management LLC

Hi Line Capital Management LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,148 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,215 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises about 2.8% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $7,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 162.5% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMUS stock traded up $10.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $120.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,314,196. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.70 and its 200-day moving average is $123.74. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $150.20. The company has a market capitalization of $149.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMUS. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.24.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

