T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded up $11.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $121.07. The stock had a trading volume of 514,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,314,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $151.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.94, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.74. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in T-Mobile US stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,468,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 620,087 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.44% of T-Mobile US worth $792,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.24.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

