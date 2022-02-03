T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) PT Set at $165.00 by Credit Suisse Group

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) received a $165.00 price objective from stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 50.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TMUS. UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.24.

TMUS opened at $109.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.70 and its 200-day moving average is $123.74. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $150.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $136.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.04, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 324.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

