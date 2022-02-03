Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Shares Gap Down to $6.65

Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.65, but opened at $6.19. Taboola.com shares last traded at $6.01, with a volume of 18,061 shares traded.

TBLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Taboola.com from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Taboola.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.71.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $338.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.30 million. Analysts expect that Taboola.com, Ltd. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the third quarter worth $212,000. 31.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

Read More: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.