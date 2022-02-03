Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,622,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,728,000 after purchasing an additional 55,039 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after purchasing an additional 113,516 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 882,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,804,000 after purchasing an additional 34,822 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 577,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,996,000 after acquiring an additional 10,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 413,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,041,000 after acquiring an additional 18,385 shares in the last quarter. 54.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

SHEN stock opened at $22.38 on Thursday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $21.55 and a twelve month high of $61.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.23.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.