Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys New Holdings in Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jabodon PT Co. acquired a new position in Nobilis Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,289,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nobilis Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,417,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Nobilis Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $591,000. AR Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nobilis Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Nobilis Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HLTH shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Nobilis Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Nobilis Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nobilis Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nobilis Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Nobilis Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH opened at $8.61 on Thursday. Nobilis Health Corp has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $22.55.

Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $223.68 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nobilis Health Corp will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nobilis Health

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

