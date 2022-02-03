Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stake in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GBT shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Blood Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.45.

Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $28.10 on Thursday. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 5.91.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.04% and a negative net margin of 154.11%. The firm had revenue of $52.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.97) earnings per share. Global Blood Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.59 EPS for the current year.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

