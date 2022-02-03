Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $249,000 in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 19.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 12,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the third quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of ECPG stock opened at $67.00 on Thursday. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $67.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.26.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.54. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $412.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Encore Capital Group news, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $578,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 4,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total value of $315,396.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,699 shares of company stock worth $5,155,097 in the last quarter. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Encore Capital Group Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

